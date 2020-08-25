Mid-State Technical College asks community to help name mascot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College is asking the community for naming suggestions of their “new” mascot.

The cougar was Mid-State’s mascot in the 1980s through part of the 1990s. Once sports were phased out, the mascot was phased out with it.

Officials decided to bring it back earlier this year. And after an illustration contest, they need a name.

“We knew early on this mascot is bigger than just our students and our staff. It really represents the pride and the community of Mid-State overall and the district. And so we knew we needed to have the community involved with this. There’s a lot of opportunities to connect with the community, and really highlight and raise awareness of a lot of our opportunities,” Natasha Miller, the student life manager at Mid-State, said.

If you have any name suggestions, you can submit them at this link.

