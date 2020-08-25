Advertisement

KFC pulls ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan because of COVID-19

The chicken is staying the same
The KFC slogan is said to be going away “for a little while.”
The KFC slogan is said to be going away “for a little while.”(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - During a worldwide virus-induced pandemic, proper hygiene is key. To follow along with that message, it appears some changes are happening for the commonwealth’s most famous food chain.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is pulling its famous “It’s Finger Lickin’ Goodslogan from its campaigns. The slogan, which has been around for 64 years, is said to be going away “for a little while.” The exact length of time it will be gone has not been revealed.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer, said in a statement released on KFC’s website. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

KFC also made it known that it’s a brand willing to make fun of itself; the headline to KFC’s announcement read: “And the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020 goes to... KFC.”

“Whilst we’re taking a moment to have a little fun, rest assured we’re still going to be providing Finger Lickin’ Good chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing team members and guests around the world,” the company said. “And for all those fans, don’t worry - the slogan will be back. Just when the time is right.”

KFC is headquartered in Louisville and is owned by Yum! Brands.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Alabama delegation split between Charlotte, Alabama

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National

911 tells N.C. man there’s no one to send to his break-in

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Friis says hours after he made that original call to 911, he got a call from a deputy.

National

Governor declares emergency after police shooting of Blake

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

National

911 tells N.C. man there's no one to send to his break-in

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina man called 911 to report a break-in at his house, only to be told officers were busy and couldn't respond.

News

Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency in Wisconsin

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency following protests in communities across Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

Positive coronavirus tests in 59 counties, COVID-19 deaths in 10 counties

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although the 14-day average is still pointing up, that’s a third straight drop in the percentage of positive results.

Extra

New COVID-19 cases jump Tuesday, but not as much as total tests

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
It’s not unsurprising for the number of confirmed cases and tests to jump markedly on a Tuesday.

Coronavirus

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

National

Weather, reinforcements aid battle against California fires

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.