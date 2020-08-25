Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency following protests in communities across Wisconsin. Executive Order #86 proclaims a state of emergency, directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response, and calls additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard into active duty to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions. The state of emergency declaration comes as earlier today Gov. Evers released a statement regarding protests in Wisconsin last night.

On Monday, at the request of local officials, the governor announced he authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County. Following protests on Monday night, Gov. Evers today announced he is authorizing increased Wisconsin National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members and will continue to adjust to meet local needs.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.