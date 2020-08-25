Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The NBA announced Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Antetokounmpo helped lead the Bucks to the top defensive rating (103.36) in the NBA. He finished the regular season averaging one block and one steal per game.

This is the first time Giannis has won the award by receiving 75 out of 100 first place votes. Antetokounmpo is just the fifth player in history to win an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. The other four are Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett.

The 25-year-old could be the third player in history to win the defensive player of the year and most valuable player in the same season.

