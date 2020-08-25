First Alert Weather: Decent today, hot Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight last night and this morning we saw plenty of showers and storms, especially in our southern communities. Some of these storms were strong to severe at times as well. We have calmed things down early this morning as we continue to clear out the showers and storms.

We will see a lingering warm front sitting in our area throughout today. Along where that front sits, we may see the development of some showers or weaker storms, but otherwise, we are expecting a decent day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Many areas look to stay dry throughout today. The passage of the warm front will heat up our local temperatures, especially for tomorrow. We are looking at temperatures reaching the upper 80s, and some southern communities may even touch on some low 90s. Summer is not done just yet, and tomorrow will bring back the heat and humidity.

This also brings the chance for a few showers or storms here and there over the next few days. Most of the days will stay dry with a small chance for a shower or storm here and there.

Friday looks to bring the best chance for showers and storms, but that will also dramatically cool down our temperatures for the weekend ahead. Temps should remain in the low to mid 70s throughout much of the weekend, with sunshine!

