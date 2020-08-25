Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Decent today, hot Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated rain chances
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight last night and this morning we saw plenty of showers and storms, especially in our southern communities. Some of these storms were strong to severe at times as well. We have calmed things down early this morning as we continue to clear out the showers and storms.

We will see a lingering warm front sitting in our area throughout today. Along where that front sits, we may see the development of some showers or weaker storms, but otherwise, we are expecting a decent day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Many areas look to stay dry throughout today. The passage of the warm front will heat up our local temperatures, especially for tomorrow. We are looking at temperatures reaching the upper 80s, and some southern communities may even touch on some low 90s. Summer is not done just yet, and tomorrow will bring back the heat and humidity.

This also brings the chance for a few showers or storms here and there over the next few days. Most of the days will stay dry with a small chance for a shower or storm here and there.

Friday looks to bring the best chance for showers and storms, but that will also dramatically cool down our temperatures for the weekend ahead. Temps should remain in the low to mid 70s throughout much of the weekend, with sunshine!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms early Tuesday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall possible.

Forecast

First Alert Weather Update for Monday, August 24

Updated: 18 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms possible, warm & humid

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Some sun today, scattered storms north. More storm risks Monday night.

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
There will be some sun the next few days, along with scattered showers or storms.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers & storms possible this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Scattered showers & storms are possible on Saturday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Continued warm, storms possible this weekend

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A good day to spend at the pool with a fair amount of sun. A chance of showers or storms late north.

News

First Alert Weather: Summer-like humidity returns on Thursday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Clouds will be building throughout the day with a few light showers possible across the Northern part of the area today and tonight.

Shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT

VOD Recordings

First Alert Weather Weather - Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT
Suntabulous Wednesday morning to continue.