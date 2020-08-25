Downtown cleanup begins, while reactions to the chaos varies
Plywood rings nearly every storefront on Capitol Square.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At Collectivo, a popular coffee shop on the Capitol Square, plywood is all you can see.
Construction crews boarded up the coffee shop after Monday evening protests over the shooting of a Black man by a police officer in Kenosha turned destructive overnight.
It isn't just Collectivo, either. Plywood rings nearly every storefront on Capitol Square.
Shattered glass, remnants of burned dumpsters, and plenty of trash covered the area as the day broke Tuesday morning. Graffiti covered every block of the Capitol Square.
While many people are left cleaning up the mess, the reactions to the chaos are widely varied.
"A lot of people really don't care," argued Michael Gransberry, who has lived in Madison for two decades. "I think there's a lot of people hiding behind the Black Lives Matter movement and they're using that."
Meanwhile, on University of Wisconsin graduate student, Leonard Buckler celebrated the scene. He told NBC15 News that moments like these are how change comes about.
"Destroy as much as you can. That's how change happens," he said. "I mean why do we go to war? To make change happen. So if tha'ts the way people have to make a war, then it's going to happen."
As the sounds of shoveling glass echoed in the background, some business owners described feeling more defeated than ever by this latest wave of destruction rippling through downtown Madison.
So, while people are hungry for change and calling for justice for Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in Kenosha, they don’t necessarily agree on whether what happened overnight is the best way to acheive that.
