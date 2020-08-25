Advertisement

Deep Bench: Managing Diabetes during the pandemic

By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WZAW) - As Americans return to their normal routines, they are juggling many roles and duties, which can make it especially difficult when you have a chronic condition like Diabetes. Now there's a new initiative to help those living with Diabetes be prepared for low blood sugar.

Holly Chilsen talked to a doctor and a familiar face from American Idol to find out how to best prepare for low blood sugar emergencies.

