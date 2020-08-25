Charges filed in Wausau boat landing incident

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 49-year old Wausau man has been charged with a felony after crashing his boat at Wausau boat landing Sunday afternoon.

Joel Kleiber has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after witnesses say he drove his boat at a high rate of speed out of the water and on to the boat launch at D.C. Everest Park in Wausau.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses say Kleiber drove his boat up the boat launch on purpose, coming to a rest in the parking lot. The parking lot was full of vehicles and people on foot at the time of the incident and witnesses said they were afraid someone could have been hurt or killed. According to the complaint, Kleiber said he was “parking his boat” and did not have a trailer at the boat landing. When one witness told Kleiber he was calling the police, Kleiber grabbed his cooler out of the boat and walked away. Witnesses say Kleiber seem unbothered and stoic and had no emotional reaction to the incident. When questioned by the police, Kleiber admitted to being involved in the incident and could not explain why he drove the boat onto the boat launch.

Kleiber was arrested at his home the next day. He appeared in Marathon County Court Tuesday afternoon where a judge issued at $5,000 signature bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 22.

