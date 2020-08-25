Advertisement

Back to School: Teachers ask to keep criticism off social media

Teachers prepare for their own learning curve with school year approaching.
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Teachers in the D.C. Everest school district are heading back to the classroom in the coming weeks, and they will have to adapt to the new changes in the 2020-2021 school year. So with the coming changes, they ask that parents approach them directly with any problems instead of turning to social media.

“Just an idea of showing grace and trusting, trusting that teachers are trying to do what’s right and the school district is trying to do what’s right,” D.C. Everest teacher CJ Hansen said.

Just like the students, this year will be unlike anything that teachers have seen so far. Especially for D.C. Everest which will have a blended in-person and virtual learning.

“While I think we’re in a pretty good spot to move forward and begin this experimentation, obviously we’re working hard on this. It’s going to be a bit of a learning curve,” D.C. Everest high school history teacher Mike Soehl explained.

The only certainty this year is that it will be an uncomfortable start for the students and the teachers. So teachers will do everything they can to help the students adjust.

“When it comes to at home or in person we’re going to try to meet them the best way we can for them as individuals,” Hansen stated.

“Whether you’re lightening up on some of the content you can ensure that contact and make sure that you do have those relationships with the kids. It’s kids first always,” D.C. Everest social studies teacher Kate Wollersheim added.

The teachers are hoping to be intentional and patient with students. Which takes the pressure off of the students and the parents.

“I know my parents are going to be relying on me to be touching base with the kids and to keep the kids accountable, I’m going to do my best at it,” Soehl added.

