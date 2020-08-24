Advertisement

Wisconsin governor: 125 National Guard members will be in Kenosha by Monday evening after police shooting sparks unrest

Protests erupt in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 23, 2020.(Submitted)
Protests erupt in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 23, 2020.(Submitted)(Submitted | Sub)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.

Gov. Evers said 125 members of the National Guard would be in Kenosha on Monday night with responsibility for “guarding infrastructure and making sure our firefighters and others involved are protected.”

The move came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition. He was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Grain truck overturns on Rib Mountain on ramp

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
One person was taken to the hospital after a grain truck overturned on a Rib Mountain on ramp.

News

Stratford double homicide suspect pleads not guilty

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The 23-year old man charged with 2 counts of murder pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Marathon County court.

News

Wausau School District parents can order meals online during virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wausau School District parents can order meals online during virtual learning

Latest News

News

Weekend fire damages bleachers at Phillips Athletic Field Complex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A fire damaged the bleachers at the Phillips Athletic Field Complex Sunday afternoon.

News

Pence to visit Wisconsin Saturday, deliver commencement remarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Wisconsin on Saturday, August 29 to speak to 2020 graduates of Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Back To School

Wausau School District provides pick up meals for virtual students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Starting Monday, August 24th parents in the district will be able to register and sign up their kids for a full weeks worth of school breakfasts and lunches to help them get the nutrition they need to learn.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, August 24, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, August 24, 2020.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Police shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 person hospitalized

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Kenosha Police said a person was hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting by officers about 5 p.m. as police were responding to a “domestic incident.”