Weekend fire damages bleachers at Phillips Athletic Field Complex

Fire damages bleachers at Phillips football field
Fire damages bleachers at Phillips football field(John Klimowski)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - A fire damaged the bleachers at the Phillips Athletic Field Complex Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, police and fire crews were dispatched to a report of a fire under the bleachers at the football field just before 5:00 p.m. The Phillips Fire Department put out the fire, which damaged two rows of bleachers.

No one was at the scene when crews arrived. Law enforcement conducted a canvas of the area and interviewed four juveniles who admitted to being under the bleachers when the fire started. One of the juveniles admitted to lighting the fire while the other three gathered garbage to ignite it.

According to Phillips Police Chief Michael Hauschild, charges will be forthcoming and all four juveniles will be referred to Price County Human Services. The scene remains under investigation by the Phillips Police Department.

