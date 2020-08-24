Wausau School District provides pick up meals for virtual students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Even though Wausau School District students will be learning virtually in the fall doesn't mean they can't get school lunch.

Starting Monday, August 24th parents in the district will be able to register and sign up their kids for a full weeks worth of school breakfasts and lunches to help them get the nutrition they need to learn.

“We’re still sticking by our department model of building strong bodies and Healthy Minds. And to do that, all students need to start their day with a delicious meal. And that a meal that provides the right calories protein, vitamins, minerals, the whole gamut. And that is with their school lunch and breakfast meal,” Karen Fochs the Director of School Nutrition Services with the Wausau School District said.

To get started all parents have to do is log onto Paypams and set up an account for each child using their student ID number. They then can choose what kind of milk, fruit and general other food their child will like for the week, and choose which school they want to pick it up from. Students attending a CEP school will be able to pick up from Franklin Elementary, Grant Elementary, GD Jones Elementary, Hawthorn Hills Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, and EEA.

Pick up will be similar to what parents saw over the summer, and will only need to be done once a week. The school hopes that will the one pick up, more kids will be able to take advantage of the service as they know not everyone can make a trip to the school every day.

“We’re here to serve our customers the students. And of course, their families, and I just know that the need for food is still out there, and this is one way we can help to provide that,” Fochs said.

All meals will be ready to eat, either frozen or refrigerated goods.

Prices for all regular, free, or reduced meals will stay the same.

Parents will have until August 26th to put in their food orders for the first week of September. Parents can sign up for the following weeks’ worth of food any time and must log on every week to order their food.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.