Advertisement

TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have concerns about TikTok
Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app and its Chinese owners.
Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app and its Chinese owners.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Video app TikTok said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration's efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday in federal court in California. A copy of the complaint could not be obtained.

President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders in August, first a sweeping but unspecified ban on any"transaction” with ByteDance, to take effect within 45 days. He then ordered ByteDance to sell assets used to support TikTok in the U.S.

Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app, which it says has 100 million U.S. users, and its Chinese owners. It installed a former top Disney executive as its American CEO and named two other Americans chief security officer and general counsel. TikTok has also said it is willing to sell its U.S. operations and has held talks with Microsoft to buy parts of its English-language app. Other companies and investors have reportedly expressed interest as well.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns about TikTok that ranged from its vulnerability to censorship and misinformation campaigns to the safety of user data and children’s privacy. But the administration has provided no specific evidence that TikTok has made U.S. users’ data available to the Chinese government.

Instead, officials point to the hypothetical threat that lies in the Chinese government’s ability to demand cooperation from Chinese companies. TikTok says it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and would not do so, and that it does not censor videos at the request of Chinese authorities.

In excerpts of from its forthcoming complaint, TikTok said that it has protected U.S. user data by storing it in the U.S. and Singapore, not China, and “by erecting software barriers that help ensure that TikTok stores its U.S. user data separately from the user data of other ByteDance products.”

The company says Trump’s Aug. 6 order banning TikTok “with no notice or opportunity to be heard” violated its Fifth Amendment due-process rights. It also says that the order is not acting “based on a bona fide national emergency” and seeks to ban activities that “have not been found to be “an unusual and extraordinary threat,” which it says is required by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump cited as one of the bases for his order.

Getting a court to overturn the government’s determination that it is a national-security threat would be very difficult, said Christian Davis, a Washington lawyer with Akin Gump whose practice focuses on foreign investment and international trade.

The administration has “significant discretion” with national-security issues, he said. While due-process claims might be easier to argue, it’s not clear what TikTok could gain. He said the company could possibly win a delay in the order’s implementation or force a rewrite of the order to address concerns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

National

AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.

National

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

National Politics

LIVE: Defiant DeJoy says he won’t restore mail-sorting machines

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy refused requests by Democrats on Monday to restore mail-sorting machines or mailboxes removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service, despite complaints that the changes are causing lasting damage and widespread delays.

National

Falwell says wife had affair, family faced blackmail attempt

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

Latest News

National

‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said.

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: After Biden’s moment, it’s Trump’s prime time

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans will renominate the president and highlight four years of the Trump administration and promises he delivered on.

National

Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

National

Musician Justin Townes Earle dead at age 38

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style, has died at 38.

National Politics

RNC chair McDaniel says GOP united behind Trump-Pence ticket

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Republican National Committee chair says Monday's events reflect the unified support the Trump-Pence ticket has.