Stratford double homicide suspect pleads not guilty

Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 23-year old man charged with 2 counts of murder pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Marathon County court.

Brandon Noll is charged with five felonies including two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide. Investigators say Noll stabbed Michael Stone and William Stone on April 7th at a home in Stratford. The men, both brothers, died from their injuries.

Online court records show Noll entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Monday morning.

According to a probable cause statement, Noll told detectives he took a knife from the kitchen and hid behind a partition in the basement where the brothers were playing video games. Noll made a noise and the first victim came near him. Noll then stabbed him in the chest. Noll stabbed the second victim as he came to the aid of his brother. Noll told detectives he had been planning to kill the victims since the Thursday or Friday before. He said he had wanted to “kill someone for his whole life and today felt like the day he would do it”.

Noll is currently being held on a $5 million cash bond. His next court date is scheduled for October 27.

