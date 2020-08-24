Advertisement

School-age daycare gives parents options with virtual learning

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the Wausau School District planning for virtual learning to start the fall, parents are scrambling to find daycare for their school-age kids while they're at work.

In effect, daycares in the community are getting more families and they are preparing to help students with school work whether it’s online or offline.

"We're really trying to provide working families an opportunity to still work and have care for their children all day long," Wausau Child Care School Age Program Director Samantha Hines said.

Places like Wausau Child Care are buckling up for more kids and are preparing to help them with virtual learning as the fall term starts for students on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

"Parents are very grateful [and] appreciative that we have thought beyond the box a little bit and are providing this alternative for their children," Hines said.

The school-age program at Wausau Child Care normally operates within a Wausau school, but since the district is doing virtual learning, now the program is being held in one of Wausau Child Care’s own buildings.

Hines said it’s their responsibility to help families in need of another option for their kids with schools being closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This provides them an opportunity to work alongside peers,” Hines said, “we’re bringing children in from all different schools within the district.”

She said the School Age program will give children an opportunity to be able to have social interaction that is needed at a young age while staying safe.

In Weston, the YMCA's school-aged Camp Sturtevant is doing a similar operation for students in grades K-6.

“We had a lot of parents reaching out to us concerned about what they are going to be able to do with their kids for the school day because typically they spend all day at schools so we knew there was a need,” YMCA Aspirus Branch Director Stephanie Daniels said.

The camp normally runs during the summer months, but the YMCA felt they wanted to meet the needs and concerns of working parents.

Camp Sturtevant plans to have kids on a daily routine and have a mix of school time where kids will log in for class meetings online, do their homework, and camp activities such as soccer, dodgeball, kickball, sledding, among others.

“Parents really relied on school because they don’t budget for year ‘round care because right now, we knew that it shouldn’t have to be a choice for parents, it just shouldn’t, that’s not how this is gonna work,” Daniels said.

Scholarships for enrolling kids into Camp Sturtevant are available on their website and it is based on family income.

Both Wausau Child Care and the YMCA plan to provide regular meals for kids throughout each day and are taking safety precautions including small group sizes, temperature checks, sanitizing, and wearing masks.

