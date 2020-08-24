Advertisement

Police shooting in Wisconsin leaves 1 person hospitalized

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A person was hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that prompted neighbors and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene Sunday night.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release. Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting, but said the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

In a video posted on social media Sunday that appeared to show the shooting from across the street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at a man who walked around the front of an SUV parked on the street. As the man opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle. At least seven shots could be heard, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.

Following the shooting, neighbors could be seen gathering in the streets and hurling comments at police. Some could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

Kenosha Police referred all questions to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond to messages seeking to confirm details of the video.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested at the scene so another law enforcement agency could take over, police said in the news release.

The city of Kenosha is located on Lake Michigan, about 40 miles (64.37 Kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by The Associated Press to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting. A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.

