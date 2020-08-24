Advertisement

Pence to visit Wisconsin Saturday, deliver commencement remarks

Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in southern Wisconsin
Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in southern Wisconsin(CBS Newspath)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Wisconsin on Saturday, August 29 to speak to 2020 graduates of Wisconsin Lutheran College.

According to a release from The White House, Pence will deliver remarks to the graduates and then travel back to Washington, D.C.

The college’s website shows the ceremony starting at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. It will take place outside at Franklin Field at The Rock Sports Complex.

“In order to follow group gathering restrictions and maximize the number of guests able to attend commencement, an outdoor venue was chosen for its larger capacity to physically distance seating and accommodate 1,500 guests. Franklin Field is home to the Milwaukee Milkmen, an independent professional baseball team. It is located about 20 minutes south of the WLC campus.”

Information posted on Wisconsin Lutheran’s website said graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings on Saturday. Graduates will be spaced six feet apart on the field, while guests will be in the stands.

The White House is expected to release more information this week regarding the Vice President’s visit this weekend.

