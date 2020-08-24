Grain truck overturns on Rib Mountain on ramp

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a grain truck overturned on a Rib Mountain on ramp.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on the southbound ramp to I-39 from County Rd N.

The deputy chief from SAFER tells Newschannel 7 said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The ramp is open, but crews are asking people to avoid the area if possible while they clean up grain that spilled on the road. They estimate there is still about 10 tons of grain in the truck .

This is a developing story. Newschannel 7 will update this article as more details become available.

