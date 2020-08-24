Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff for fallen Marine

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sundown.
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020, to honor the victims of Wednesday's shooting in Milwaukee. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor a 19-year-old Marine from Oak Creek who died while on a training mission off the Southern California coast.

Pfc. Eric A. Bath was killed on June 30 when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor sank. He will be laid to rest on August 25 in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

“Pfc. Bath was a cherished son, brother, grandson, and member of his church community and had a deep love for his friends, family, and country,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Evers issued the order to lower the flag on Monday.

“Pfc. Bath was motivated to serve his country, finding his passion and desire to serve from a young age and working diligently to do so,” Gov. Evers said.

When announcing the order to lower flags, Evers’ office noted he wanted to serve his country from an early age and even transferred to online learning so he could prepare to enlist.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sundown.

