Fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases; fewer than 5,000 test results

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second day in a row, the state received fewer than 5,000 test results, but key indicators moved in the right direction. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received 4,865 tests in the past 24 hour period, with 8.06% of them positive for 392 new cases.

The percentage is in the high range for the past week but still represents a decrease over Sunday and Saturday’s 9.41% and 10.92%, respectively. Based on our calculations, the 14-day average is still on an upward trend.

Sunday the state received 4,814 tests. These past two days have the fewest test results the state received since June 1′s 3,632 tests.

The state says it has 84 public and private lab partners capable of processing 26,562 tests each day. Testing has been hampered by a lack of supplies and a lack of people seeking testing, which might skew the results if most of the testing is for people experiencing symptoms (symptoms are listed below).

Despite the lower number of positive results, the new cases were spread across 52 Wisconsin counties.

The death toll held steady at 1,081 for a second day, or 1.5% of known cases. The state does not include deaths where COVID-19 is listed as a contributing factor on the death certificate in this total.

One in 10 people infected with the coronavirus are still active cases, or 7,445 people, while 88% of cases are considered recovered.

The state reports hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 15. There are 321 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with one-third of them (106) in ICU. There are 180 patients in hospitals with tests still pending.

In terms of hospital readiness, 23% of the beds in licensed facilities are available, an improvement from Friday’s 21%.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. County health department numbers may be different:

Wisconsin

Adams - 99 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 31 cases (1 death)

Barron - 358 cases (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 41 cases (1 death)

Brown - 4,969 cases (+10) (57 deaths)

Buffalo - 54 cases (+2 ) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 33 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 450 cases (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 302 cases (+1)

Clark – 230 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 326 case (+7) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 96 cases (+1)

Dane – 5,117 cases (+29) (39 deaths)

Dodge – 1,034 cases (+33) (5 deaths)

Door - 126 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 241 cases (+2)

Dunn - 155 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 728 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Florence - 22 cases (+3)

Fond du Lac - 964 cases (+22) (9 deaths)

Forest - 65 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 421 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Green - 250 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 83 cases (+7)

Iowa - 110 cases (+1)

Iron - 110 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 71 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 824 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 173 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,874 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Kewaunee - 156 cases (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,047 cases (+9) (1 death)

Lafayette - 1812cases (+1)

Langlade - 76 cases (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 76 cases (+1) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 457 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 733 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Marinette - 565 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 82 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 28 cases

Milwaukee – 23,281 (+72) (479 deaths)

Monroe - 266 cases (2 deaths)

Oconto - 372 cases (+14) (1 death)

Oneida - 193 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 1,576 cases (+26) (17 deaths)

Ozaukee - 853 cases (18 deaths)

Pepin - 47 cases (+1)

Pierce - 271 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Polk - 156 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 512 cases (+5)

Price - 33 cases

Racine - 3,840 cases (85 deaths)

Richland - 41 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,571 (+11) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 23 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 590 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 143 cases (+1)

Shawano - 234 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 939 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 591 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Taylor - 85 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 395 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 86 cases

Vilas - 93 cases (+3)

Walworth - 1,604 cases (+13) (25 deaths)

Washburn – 56 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,460 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,267 cases (+44) (70 deaths)

Waupaca - 593 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Waushara - 135 cases (+2) (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,371 cases (+10) (20 deaths)

Wood - 418 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 34 cases

Delta – 106 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 60 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 133 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 50 cases (+1)

Iron – 25 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 3 cases (+1)

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 25 cases (+2)

Marquette - 201 cases (+2 ) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 199 cases (+5)

Ontonagon – 32 cases (+1)

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

