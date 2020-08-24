Advertisement

Deep Bench: Doctor suggests giving immune system natural boost

By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WZAW) - The recent pandemic has not only disrupted routines but it has also forced many Americans to question their current health and lifestyle choices.

Dr. Melina B. Jampolis tells Holly Chilsen the secret to boosting your immune system lies in Micronutrients. She says they’re vital to disease prevention and wellbeing, but many are not produced naturally in the body and must be derived from our diets. And there is a super food that packs the biggest immune-boosting punch.

