Community of Plover works together to help find injured doe

This picture was captured on August 16, and it shows the doe with the trap clenched on its upper jaw.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The community of Plover showed it’s the ability to come together for a common purpose on this past week.

On August 14, the Wisconsin DNR was first made aware of a doe that had a trap stuck to its jaw. Within eight days, a Facebook with 300 members was formed. And although that effort proved futile on Monday after the doe was found dead along the Little Plover River, the community still banded together to help the doe.

It was that picture of this doe with a trap clenched on its upper jaw that gave Marc Fredriksen the motivation to act.

“I was thinking, that poor deer, of course. And what about the fawns,” Fredriksen said.

Fredriksen set out to find the injured doe, worried that she couldn’t eat or drink- or even have an infection.

“I’ve been out every morning for a few hours, trying to look at different spots the deer have been sighted. And then the evening as well,” Fredricksen explained.

He had plenty of time on his hands, as carpal tunnel surgery was keeping him home from work.

When he started to see more and more sightings of the doe on Facebook, he decided to make a group dedicated to tracking and finding it.

In the private group, there were many posts of sightings trying to locate it. There was also this google map Fredriksen created, which had a recorded six sightings.

This map had a recorded six sightings over the course of a week, all in a similar area.
“[We’re] just trying to get a location and a pattern of the deer, and a general location of where the sightings have been,” Fredriksen said.

These sightings stopped on Thursday, although the left optimism in those seeking it.

“We suspect that if we don’t get any reports in the coming days, that she was actually able to remove that trap herself” Ryan Haffele, an area wildlife supervisor for the Wisconsin DNR, said.

That was unfortunately not the case.

The trap was a muskrat trap, which has a flat bar across it. They suspected she would have the ability to remove it at some point. They determined she was able to eat and drink with the trap attached base on photos.

Haffele says the trap was probably legal.

“Likely, what we suspect, is it was legally placed to deter and deal with nuisance wildlife,” Haffele said.

He also added landowners do have a right to place traps on their own property.

But for the group that has supported the cause since its founding last Friday, Fredriksen is grateful.

“That tells me that there are a lot of caring people in the community,” Fredriksen said.

