Bucks take 3-1 series lead with 121-106 win over Magic

ORLANDO, (WSAW) -The Bucks outscored the Orlando Magic by 12 in the fourth quarter to win game 4 of their first round match-up, 121-106. Milwaukee holds a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Defending league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo once again led the way for Milwaukee with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists. Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton started very slowly before a big fourth quarter that saw him finish with 21 points.

After losing game 1, the Bucks have won three straight games and can close out the series on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.