Bucks take 3-1 series lead with 121-106 win over Magic

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, (WSAW) -The Bucks outscored the Orlando Magic by 12 in the fourth quarter to win game 4 of their first round match-up, 121-106. Milwaukee holds a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Defending league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo once again led the way for Milwaukee with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists. Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton started very slowly before a big fourth quarter that saw him finish with 21 points.

After losing game 1, the Bucks have won three straight games and can close out the series on Wednesday afternoon.

