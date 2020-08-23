Advertisement

UWSP gets ready for virtual learning

UWSP paid faculty over the summer to further their education on online courses
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, like many other schools, was rushed into virtual learning in Spring. But now, due to time and a grant of two million dollars to the UW school system for virtual learning, they were able to give their faculty proper training.

“The majority of our staff have been through one of these more intensive trainings,” Lindsay Bernhagen, the director of the teaching center at UWSP, said.

It’s something that’s crucial for a school that will have a significant amount of online learning for the fall. The money gave them flexibility to dedicate time towards something that will be essential to keep education moving through a pandemic.

“It allowed us to pay faculty this summer developing online courses,” Bernhagen said.

Many faculty members don’t get paid during the summer. 190 were able to get paid for this extra learning- and it takes time.

“Designing a good, quality online course from scratch if you’ve never tried online before, takes probably 40 hours to do it well,” Bernhagen said.

Most faculty teach up to four classes. That can equal an extra month of work- maybe more.

“They weren’t anticipate having to do this prior to the pandemic,” Bernhagen added.

Technology can be tricky, but Bernhagen says it has capabilities that can actually enhance the learning process.

“We choose technology that serves the educational needs for our students. We don’t choose technology just because it’s cool, or it’s neat or it’s new,” Bernhagen explained.

Students who may not be feeling well or have mobility challenges to get to class now have easier access from home. It’s also a different way of participating-rather than face-to-face.

But it’s also giving professors a chance to fix things they haven’t thought about.

“It’s really encouraging faculty to go back and look at their courses and to really rethink things.  Cause it’s just a different format, and you really have to think through everything and set it up again,” Bernhagen said.

Faculty will return to campus tomorrow. UWSP will have in-person classes, but also will have a large, virtual option to limit students in the classrooms.

