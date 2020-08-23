Man arrested at Wausau School Forest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found sleeping in the driveway of the Wausau School Forest. The man had a hand gun in his possession.

According to a press release from the Wausau School District, no students were at the school forest at the time of the incident. The district says no other information will be released at this time.

