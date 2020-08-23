Advertisement

Man arrested at Wausau School Forest

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found sleeping in the driveway of the Wausau School Forest. The man had a hand gun in his possession.

According to a press release from the Wausau School District, no students were at the school forest at the time of the incident. The district says no other information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 dead in Wood County crash

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Two people are dead after a 3 vehicle crash in the Village of Port Edwards Saturday night.

News

7 Things You Need To Know (08-23-20)

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms possible, warm & humid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Some sun today, scattered storms north. More storm risks Monday night.

Latest News

News

Teen Finds Success In Barrel Racing

Updated: 12 hours ago
Teen Finds Success In Barrel Racing

News

1 Killed In Single-Car Crash

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

No Update In Missing Man Search

Updated: 12 hours ago
No Update In Missing Man Search

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

News

Lawnmowers On The Racetrack

Updated: 16 hours ago
Lawnmowers On The Racetrack