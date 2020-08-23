First Alert Weather: Storms possible, warm & humid

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A warmer and brighter end to the weekend in North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with some clouds today, a bit humid. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible north of Highway 64. Stronger storms could produce gusty winds and downpours. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Strong to severe storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday. (WSAW)

Strong storms are possible Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night. (WSAW)

The main threat with storms Monday night into Tuesday morning are drenching downpours, damaging wind gusts and potentially hail. (WSAW)

Turning mostly clear tonight with patchy fog possible overnight. There is also a chance of showers or a storm toward morning in the far north. Lows in the mid 60s. Monday has a fair amount of sunshine with a chance of a storm toward evening. Highs in the mid 80s. There is a better chance of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially across Central Wisconsin. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible while drenching downpours are expected. Partly sunny and humid on Tuesday with an additional chance of showers and storms later in the day. High in the low to mid 80s. Storms are possible Tuesday night.

Rather warm for much of this week. (WSAW)

Wednesday is rather warm and still muggy with a decent amount of sunshine. This is likely to be the hottest day of the week with daytime readings soaring into the mid 80s to around 90. Partly sunny on Thursday with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy on Friday with times of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Next weekend is shaping up to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

