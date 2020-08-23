Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Storms possible, warm & humid

Scattered storms this afternoon in the Northwoods, risk of severe storms Monday night
Partly cloudy and warm today with a chance of scattered storms north this afternoon.
Partly cloudy and warm today with a chance of scattered storms north this afternoon.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A warmer and brighter end to the weekend in North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with some clouds today, a bit humid. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible north of Highway 64. Stronger storms could produce gusty winds and downpours. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Strong to severe storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday.
Strong to severe storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday.(WSAW)
Strong storms are possible Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night.
Strong storms are possible Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night.(WSAW)
The main threat with storms Monday night into Tuesday morning are drenching downpours, damaging wind gusts and potentially hail.
The main threat with storms Monday night into Tuesday morning are drenching downpours, damaging wind gusts and potentially hail.(WSAW)

Turning mostly clear tonight with patchy fog possible overnight. There is also a chance of showers or a storm toward morning in the far north. Lows in the mid 60s. Monday has a fair amount of sunshine with a chance of a storm toward evening. Highs in the mid 80s. There is a better chance of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially across Central Wisconsin. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible while drenching downpours are expected. Partly sunny and humid on Tuesday with an additional chance of showers and storms later in the day. High in the low to mid 80s. Storms are possible Tuesday night.

Rather warm for much of this week.
Rather warm for much of this week.(WSAW)

Wednesday is rather warm and still muggy with a decent amount of sunshine. This is likely to be the hottest day of the week with daytime readings soaring into the mid 80s to around 90. Partly sunny on Thursday with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy on Friday with times of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Next weekend is shaping up to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
There will be some sun the next few days, along with scattered showers or storms.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers & storms possible this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Scattered showers & storms are possible on Saturday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Continued warm, storms possible this weekend

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A good day to spend at the pool with a fair amount of sun. A chance of showers or storms late north.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Summer-like humidity returns on Thursday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Clouds will be building throughout the day with a few light showers possible across the Northern part of the area today and tonight.

Shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT

VOD Recordings

First Alert Weather Weather - Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT
Suntabulous Wednesday morning to continue.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Calm pattern continues

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
The great stretch of weather continues today!

Weather

WSAW AM Forecast 8-18

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT
WSAW AM Forecast 8-18

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Great start to another work week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Great weather to start another week.