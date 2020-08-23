First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential of strong to severe storms, especially in Central Wisconsin. The potential exists for severe storms to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail 1″ or larger in size, torrential downpours, and the chance of an isolated tornado.

Severe storms could impact Central Wisconsin Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

The main threats are for damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, and torrential downpours. (WSAW)

A cold front will be dropping southeast through North Central Wisconsin Monday evening into Tuesday morning. As this front moves across the area, storms are expected to impact locations from roughly Highway 29 on south. Since these storms will be affecting the area during the nighttime hours, is important to stay weather aware of the potential of any watches or warnings that may be issued in the area. Be sure to stay updated with the Newschannel 7 First Alert Weather App and an NOAA Weather Radio.

Storms are expected to move into the area toward midnight. (WSAW)

Storms are expected Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

In addition, be sure to check back for updates as the timing of the storms and locations that could be impacted could change as new weather data becomes available.

