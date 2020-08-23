Advertisement

6 in the hospital after Oneida County crash

Six people were transported to the hospital after the crash.(WSAW)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Six people were transported to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 51 near Hazelhurst.

Four cars were involved, according to the Oneida County Sheriff Department.

Highway 51 was closed in the afternoon while officials worked to clean up the crash. The road has since been cleared.

All six people are expected to survive.

