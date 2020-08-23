6 in the hospital after Oneida County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Six people were transported to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 51 near Hazelhurst.

Four cars were involved, according to the Oneida County Sheriff Department.

Highway 51 was closed in the afternoon while officials worked to clean up the crash. The road has since been cleared.

All six people are expected to survive.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.