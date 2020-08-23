Advertisement

2 dead in Wood County crash

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are dead after a 3 vehicle crash in the Village of Port Edwards Saturday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 7:15 p.m. on County Hwy Z. A northbound vehicle is believed to have been traveling at a high speed, crossed the center line and struck two vehicles in the southbound lane. The driver of the northbound vehicle and a driver of one of the southbound vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers involved in the crash were treated and released.

The accident is still under investigation. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Nekoosa Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Rescue, Wood County Coroners Office, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance, Port Edwards Fire Department, Nekoosa Fire Department, Saratoga First Responders and Nieman’s Tow Service.

