1 killed in Waushara County crash

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year old Hancock man is dead after a crash in Waushara County on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 5:30 Saturday morning in the town of Deerfield.

Officials say the man was driving in the northbound lane on County Road B when the car left the roadway and hit a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

The name of the driver will not be released until the investigation is complete.

