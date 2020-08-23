Advertisement

1 killed in Waushara County crash

1 man is dead after a crash in the Town of Deerfield Saturday.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year old Hancock man is dead after a crash in Waushara County on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 5:30 Saturday morning in the town of Deerfield.

Officials say the man was driving in the northbound lane on County Road B when the car left the roadway and hit a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

The name of the driver will not be released until the investigation is complete.

