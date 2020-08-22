State will prioritize outbreak areas after school starts

Madison, Wis. (WSAW) - Is Wisconsin ready to do more testing if there’s a Covid-19 spike after kids go back to school?

A reporter asked the Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee that question today.

She didn’t answer yes or no, but said hot spots always go to the front of the line in the lab.

”We certainly have prioritized outbreaks in our testing priorities and will continue to do that so that we are able to support local public health and others on the ground locally when we see outbreaks,” says Department of Health Service Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm.

Palm did say there is not enough testing here in Wisconsin or in the nation overall.

