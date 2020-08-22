Advertisement

Stanley man charged with child sex crimes, warrant for his arrest

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Stanley man has been charged in Clark County court with child sex crimes and there is currently a warrant for his arrest.

Court records show Michael Samplawski, 22, has been charged with two counts of first degree child sexual assault-intercourse with person under 16, child sexual exploitation, three counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, repeated sexual assault of same child and child enticement.

The criminal complaint says the victim told law enforcement of two different assaults that happened on June 8 and June 19, 2019.

Samplawski’s sister told investigators that she had learned about him seeing underage girls and said “Michael seems to have a thing for girls about 14 or 15-years of age”.

