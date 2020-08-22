Advertisement

Portage County confirms first COVID-19 related death

Corornavirus deaths
Corornavirus deaths(MGN)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County’s Division of Public Health confirmed its first death associated with COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to a press release, the death was of an elderly resident in the county.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members,” said Gary Garske, Health Officer and Division of Public Health Manage at Portage County Health and Human Services. “I, along with our public health team and the entire community extend our sympathies to their loved ones.”

Portage County joined Waupaca County and Marathon County as the only three in north central Wisconsin to have recorded over 500 cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, Portage County has reported 505 positive cases since the pandemic began.

