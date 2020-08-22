Lincoln County teen finds success barrel racing

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Lincoln County teenager has quite a track record in barrel racing. At 13 years old, she's beating kids and adults much older.

Mya Pankow and her horse Katie have a connection that breeds success. They recently took home the Wisconsin District 4 National Barrel Horse Association Outstanding Youth Award. District 4 includes 19 counties.

“I work very hard, so I was very excited,” Pankow said. She raced against kids as old as 18 to win the title.

Pankow says it's because riding Katie feels like home.

"I think it was destiny, for sure," she says.

Pankow and Katie train almost every day to barrel race. It’s Katie’s second chance at life. Pankow’s aunt rescued Katie from a kill pen when Pankow was 9 years old. Their connection inside and outside of the arena is not hard to spot.

"I'm a very goal-oriented person. And so all of the technical pieces and the communication that Katie and I have to do on the fly in the arena, it's all so rewarding when all of that comes together," she says.

Pankow is serious about her commitment to the sport.

“It’s kind of an adrenaline rush, and it’s a lot of muscle memory. Katie is athlete, which means she needs to be treated like one, which means she needs to train like one,” she says.

She’s not afraid to race against adults in the open division.

"There's a lot of competition, but we just go out there and do our best and try to improve every time," Pankow says.

The sport typically has races most of the year, pausing for the snowy months of January and February.

Pankow will start Eighth Grade soon. Her goal is to race throughout high school and college and eventually go pro.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.