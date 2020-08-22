Lawn mowers take to the tracks at Rivers Edge Campground

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rivers Edge Campground hosted a lawn mower racing event on Saturday, which was put on by the Badger State Brothers of the Blade.

The races featured around 40 drivers, each with lawn mowers capable of going 80 miles per hour. Due to the small track, the mowers stayed at around 40 to 50 miles per hour.

“We’re always trying to do new and fun things here. We’re just utilizing the space we have and just giving people something to do. And, we are fortunate to have a huge outdoor area and a captive audience in our campers so we’re able to give them different kinds of shows and things to do while they’re here,” Sarah Krause, the general manager at Rivers Edge Campground, said.

Krause said another event is already planned for next summer.

