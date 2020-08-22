Advertisement

Kuhl earns first win in 2 years as Pirates top Brewers 7-2

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Chad Kuhl allowed one run in five innings to pick up his first win in more than two years as the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled by the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2.

Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018.

Christian Yelich hit his seventh home run of the season late in the game.

Kuhl, who missed the second half of 2018 and all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, walked three and struck out just one as the Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak.

AP-WF-08-22-20 0256GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Friday night lights stay off, stadiums remain quiet

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Friday was supposed to be the first day of high school football in Wisconsin. Instead, that start has been delayed a month, leaving fields empty.

News

Champion water-skier works with locals ahead of competition

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
Ski team members practice ahead of barefoot competition

Sports

Bucks beat Magic 111-96 to even series at 1-1

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Milwaukee is back on track after an ugly game 1 loss.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Latest News

Sports

Yelich homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Twins 9-3

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee’s four homers, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Sports

Maeda’s no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT
|
With his move to Minnesota, Kenta Maeda welcomed the opportunity to be a full-time starter and finally be done dabbling in the bullpen.

Sports

Rapids native, Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel tears Achilles

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Rapids native and current Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles in practice on Tuesday, according the sources. He is expected to miss the 2020 season.

Sports

Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in NBA playoff opener

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 on Tuesday in the playoff opener of the NBA’s pandemic-altered season.

Sports

Low-risk high school sports return to practice field

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
For many high school athletes across the area, today was probably close to Christmas, as low risk sports were allowed to practice.

National

Stalker planned to take WWE star hostage, police say

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:10 AM CDT
Officials said a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.