Friday night lights stay off, stadiums remain quiet

The lights were off Friday night across high school fields in Wisconsin. They will remain off at Goerke Field for the remainder of the fall.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was supposed to be the first day of high school football in Wisconsin. Instead, that start has been delayed a month, leaving fields empty.

Normally a Stevens Point Panther football game looks like bleachers filled with fans with chants like “I believe that we will win” ringing through the field.

“It really just gets you into a game. I mean a big play, anything, they get screaming,” Brady Dillingham, a senior quarterback, and safety for the Stevens Point Panthers said.

But those screams turned into ambient noise Friday.

“We’ve got- basically trudging through a new normal right now,” Pete McAdams, the Stevens Point head coach, said.

For a team that was hoping to begin the first step to the playoffs tonight- it isn’t easy.

“I’m still a little shocked and in awe that we aren’t playing tonight,” Dillingham said.

That same feeling is felt in Edgar. The team won’t be able to dash down the sideline for a touchdown for at least another month.

“I wish I could be coming back to school at about 5 o’clock and getting ready for pregame. But you just go to roll with the punches,” RJ Knetter, a senior defensive lineman for Edgar, said.

It’s been a lot of punches these seniors have had to take. Uncertainty and constant delays filled the spring and summer.

“We’re just hoping we can play and find games with whoever wants to play us,” Drew Guden, a senior wide receiver and defensive back at Edgar, said.

But the loud cheer at the end of a long run or the ball dropping perfectly in the hands of a receiver for a touchdown are special- especially in a small town like Edgar.

“Oh, man. Football here in Edgar is a huge thing. Pretty much everybody comes out and watches the Friday night game,” Guden explained

But instead, the bleachers are empty and the lights are off

But high school players are ready to play when called upon- and chase the state championship.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Knetter said.

“Whenever they give us the shot, we’re going to come,” Dillingham said.

Whatever games the Panthers do end up playing this season will have to be on the road. The City of Stevens Point voted a few weeks ago to close Goerke Field for any football games this fall. But Steven’s Point says they are ready to go September 25.

