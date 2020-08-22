Advertisement

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

Lingering showers ending this evening. Some sun tomorrow but a risk of scattered PM storms
Some clouds, mild and a little muggy tonight.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of North Central Wisconsin could use some rain. As of late, the bulk of appreciable rainfall has taken place north of Highway 8 and west of Highway 51/I-39. Will we get everyone in on some weather weather? The answer is maybe. The deciding factor is if there is a line of showers/storms that move across the entire area, or like as of late, only affect a part of the area, then fall apart before getting too far east.

The muggy meter shows dew point values in the 60s through Tuesday.
The muggy meter shows dew point values in the 60s through Tuesday.(WSAW)

Lingering showers this evening will end, then some clouds overnight. A bit muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Sunday expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Monday is partly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms as the day goes along. Highs in the mid 80s.

A risk of storms later Monday into late Monday night, some which could be strong.
Strong wind gusts and downpours are the main threats with stronger storms late Monday, Monday night, into early Tuesday morning.
There is a better chance of storms Monday night into early Tuesday in the region. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and scattered heavy downpours. Partly sunny on Tuesday with a chance of showers or a storm during the day, while once again a better opportunity of storms at night. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Warmer on Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine and daytime time readings soaring into the upper 80s. Additional risks of showers and storms for Thursday and Friday, along with intervals of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s Thursday, while the mid 70s Friday. Partly cloudy next Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

