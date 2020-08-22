Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson are now officially part of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

The duo was inducted Friday evening at the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

Favre, who played in a record 299 consecutive games, won the NFL MVP Award three years in a row, and led the team to a Super Bowl Championship against the New England Patriots.

His jersey has been retired by the Packers, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Nelson, who earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016, played with the Packers for 10 years, and ranks third in franchise history in receptions.

He is also the only player in team history to record three seasons with 13+ touchdown receptions, and led the team with nine receptions and a touchdown during the Super Bowl win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During Friday’s induction ceremony, emceed by former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, Favre and Nelson joined 143 others in the Hall of Fame, which include Vince Lombardi, Hank Aaron, Barry Alvarez, Charles Woodson, Bart Starr, and others.

Driver is the all-time leading wide receiver for the Packers.

