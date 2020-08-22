Dive team searching for missing man on Lake Dubay

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The search for a missing man on Lake Dubay will continue Saturday morning.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call just before 6:30 Friday evening reporting a missing man on Lake DuBay. They were told a 21-year old man jumped from a boat and did not return to the surface. Authorities were told the man could not swim and had been under for approximately 5 minutes at the time of the call.

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office recreational deputies who were patrolling Lake Dubay responded and marked the man’s last known location in the water. The Marathon County Dive Team responded and attempted to recover the victim. Because of the time of night and the threat of severe weather, the search was suspended until Saturday morning.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Mosinee Fire/EMS Department, Aspirus MEDIVAC helicopter and the Wisconsin DNR.

