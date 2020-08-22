DHS: 950 positive, 7,750 negative COVID-19 tests reported Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services daily report, 8,700 COVID-19 test results were gathered for Saturday with 950 positive tests confirmed along with 7,750 negative tests.

The percent positive of those tested jumped from 7.8% Friday to 10.9% Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, 70,009 positive test results have been recorded in Wisconsin, with 1,110,788 negative test results being recorded.

13 new deaths were reported throughout the state Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,081.

Currently, 60,933 cases (87.1%) are listed as recovered while 7,977 (11.4%) are listed as active.

40 new hospitalizations were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized since the pandemic began to 5,545, 7.9% of cases.

In north central Wisconsin, 51 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the region’s total to 3,874 total cases.

1 new death was reported in Taylor County, that total now at 57.

Portage County joined Marathon and Waupaca County as the only three recording over 500 cases.

Portage County now shows 505 cases while Waupaca County shows 580 and Marathon County, the most in the region, shows 722 cases.

