Advertisement

COVID-19 Tracking: There’s an app for that

Experts say users are notified if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Technology to combat the Coronavirus now fits in the palm of your hand, after Google and Apple teamed up to create a contact tracing system.

You may have seen the feature on your Apple or Android device. If you go to your cell phone’s settings, you’ll see “COVID-19 exposure logging.”

Experts say the function is used for contact tracing and will notify you if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kassem Fawaz, UW-Madison Electric and Computer Engineering Assistant Professor, said by default the feature is turned off, and it only works if state public health officials create an app to partner with the feature.

If you have an app and turn exposure logging on, the anonymous contact tracing is done through Bluetooth.

“Whatever your phone is broadcasting will be received by another phone and stored in a local memory,” Fawaz said.

If you’re on your phone using Bluetooth, and another stranger is within 6 ft of you also using Bluetooth, random generated codes will be stored in your phones’ memory that can be used for contact tracing, according to Fawaz.

“These wireless messages have IDs in them that have random numbers in them. They don’t tell anything about you,” Fawaz added.

If you test positive for COVID-19, health officials can use the codes to alert people that they may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“People who get the notification, they don’t know anything about you. They just know someone with this random ID has tested positive,” said Fawaz.

Fawaz, who works on privacy systems, says the Bluetooth generates random codes every time to protect your privacy, so your phone is not traceable.

“Don’t freak out. There’s nothing bad that’s going to happen. Even when you enable it, the privacy precautions are built-in by design and they have been accepted by the experts,” Fawaz said.

Right now, Wisconsin does not have an app to use the logging feature, but you’ll still find the feature on your device.

Virginia was the first state to offer the supporting app. Five others have since followed suit.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
There will be some sun the next few days, along with scattered showers or storms.

News

Lincoln County teen finds success barrel racing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
A Lincoln County teenager has quite a track record in barrel racing. At 13 years old, she's beating kids and adults much older.

National

2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

Sports

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

News

Palm: Not enough tests for safe college, school re-opening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin can’t process as many coronavirus tests as health officials say they want when schools and colleges reopen this fall.

Latest News

News

Dive team searching for missing man on Lake Dubay

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The search for a missing man on Lake DuBay will continue Saturday morning.

Sports

Friday night lights stay off, stadiums remain quiet

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Friday was supposed to be the first day of high school football in Wisconsin. Instead, that start has been delayed a month, leaving fields empty.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers & storms possible this weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Scattered showers & storms are possible on Saturday.

News

NCAA grants all fall athletes extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The NCAA announced plans to host scaled back Division I fall championships in Spring 2021 Friday after a meeting with the Division I Board of Directors. In addition, the NCAA Board of Directors voted to grant a blanket waiver for all fall athletes. Whether athletes play in the fall, spring or opt out, this year will not count towards their eligibility.

News

Champion water-skier works with locals ahead of competition

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
Ski team members practice ahead of barefoot competition

News

Virtual schools see surge in enrollment during pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
Virtual schools see surge in enrollment during pandemic