Advertisement

Champion water-skier works with locals ahead of competition

Waterski practice
Waterski practice(WSAW)
By Heather Foster
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Four members of the Central Wisconsin Water Walkers ski team are working alongside a champion barefoot skier ahead of a competition this weekend.

Ben Groen works at The World Barefoot Center in Winter Haven, Florida. He’s in central Wisconsin ahead of Footstock in Crandon.

“All the boys are learning some new tricks. They’re working on backwards barefoot water-skiing, which is being drug face down and coming up skiing backwards. And then, they’re all working on some new tricks forward as well, skiing on one foot, putting your foot in the straps, skiing with no hands,” Groen explained.

One of the team members, Blake Butler, expressed that barefoot skiing is a serious challenge, “It’s just crazy how fast you have to go and the falls definitely hit a lot harder when you’re going that fast. And, you have to get every little bit right. One thing wrong and it messes up everything.”

More information on the competition: http://www.footstock2019.com/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual schools see surge in enrollment during pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Virtual schools see surge in enrollment during pandemic

News

Champion barefoot water skier helps local athletes ahead of competition

Updated: 1 hour ago
Champion barefoot water skier helps local athletes ahead of competition

News

No Friday night lights on what was supposed to be first night of high school football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
No Friday night lights on what was supposed to be first night of high school football season

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers & storms possible this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Scattered showers & storms are possible on Saturday.

Latest News

News

As Stevens Point’s bicycle lane network nears completion, residents still divided

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
A nearly-4 year project in Stevens Point is nearing completion; the Bicycle Transportation Network Improvements plan has drawn a fair amount of criticism and controversy after the city’s cost share in the program skyrocketed in June.

News

Technology to help students, parents while learning from home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Technology to help students, parents while learning from home

News

Taking care of your scalp to avoid hair loss

Updated: 3 hours ago
Taking care of your scalp to avoid hair loss

News

Nearly 14 miles of bike lanes added to streets in Stevens Point

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Thompson won’t say when UW would close due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson said Friday that he has a threshold in mind for when a COVID-19 outbreak would trigger campuses to shut down, but he’s not saying what it is.

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago