Champion water-skier works with locals ahead of competition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Four members of the Central Wisconsin Water Walkers ski team are working alongside a champion barefoot skier ahead of a competition this weekend.

Ben Groen works at The World Barefoot Center in Winter Haven, Florida. He’s in central Wisconsin ahead of Footstock in Crandon.

“All the boys are learning some new tricks. They’re working on backwards barefoot water-skiing, which is being drug face down and coming up skiing backwards. And then, they’re all working on some new tricks forward as well, skiing on one foot, putting your foot in the straps, skiing with no hands,” Groen explained.

One of the team members, Blake Butler, expressed that barefoot skiing is a serious challenge, “It’s just crazy how fast you have to go and the falls definitely hit a lot harder when you’re going that fast. And, you have to get every little bit right. One thing wrong and it messes up everything.”

More information on the competition: http://www.footstock2019.com/

