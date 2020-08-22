‘Built for a pandemic,’ virtual schools begin wait lists for 2020-2021 school year

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Public Instruction has seen a 50% increase in the number of open enrollment filings for virtual schools in the coming year compared to last year as the pandemic creates uncertainty in the traditional school setting. Among them, the Rural Virtual Academy in Medford has created a waitlist.

“This year, we have demands that leave literally thousands of children unable to attend our schools simply because we do not have the capacity to take them,” RVA administrator, Charles Heckel said.

RVA is a free online public charter school that has students from all over the state, many of which are from north-central Wisconsin. This year, Heckel said they are capped off at about 1,500-1,600 students for the year and do not expect to be able to accept all of those who have applied. They have added about 20 staff to their team to not only address the academic school needs but also the other primary function of the school: educating and training traditional school teachers and staff how to incorporate digital learning into their lessons, another asset in high demand as many traditional schools head back virtually in part or completely for the next school year.

“We were built for a pandemic and it was not intended, we did not intend to create this school for that purpose at all,” Heckel said.

He and principal Sara Holewinski said the pandemic has not had much of an impact to their school plans. In-person events and field trips were canceled, or postponed and modified, including graduation, but class continued as usual.

RVA opened its virtual doors in 2005, at the time largely serving students with special or accelerated needs and now has the demographics of most other schools as families look at virtual schools as another option for their children’s education.

“There are far more similarities than there are differences between a full-blown virtual education when done well and a traditional school education when done well,” Heckel, who has taught in a traditional setting, explained.

Class sizes are similar to other schools with around 25-30 students in a class. Everything that students need for their classes is provided to them, including laptops, art supplies, etc. necessary, so a school supply list is necessary only if a student wants to add to or modify the supplies they are provided. Internet costs also can be reimbursed up to $75.

Students have 15-minute breaks between live classes to walk away from the computer and do whatever they need to do, whether that is taking a minute to grab food, do a physical activity, step outside, etc. Classes are recorded so that if students have to miss school for a family emergency, vacation, or other life events, they have a limited time to go back in and get work done.

RVA partners with several districts as well, making RVA a charter school option that does not require families who live in that particular school district to go through open enrollment and allow them to play WIAA sports with their local school team.

Heckel said RVA’s motto is that RVA really stands for Relationships, Values, and Academics in that order. While teachers in the traditional setting have expressed some concern about building relationships with their students this coming year, Heckel said he believes the online learning environment allows teachers and families to have an even more personalized relationship than in a physical classroom.

“Because you get to connect with kids in their home environment most of the time and you get to see their pets and you get to see who they are and to meet their families and you’re connected with moms, the bond between school and home, in my opinion, is stronger in a virtual education than what it is in most traditional schools,” he said.

Tracie Moldenhauer’s oldest son, Matt, graduated from RVA this year and she has another son entering high school come Sept. 1. She had homeschooled them in Wisconsin Rapids until five years ago when Matt wanted a change and Moldenhauer said she was not as confident in teaching him higher-level math. She said she had seen a commercial for the RVA.

“They sold me on the first phone call with just the kindness and individuality that they had talked about that we could do,” she said, adding that the way the virtual classrooms are handled make it feel like a normal classroom with the ability to connect to other classmates, but at home.

There is also a full support page for “at home mentors,” which are the parents or other guardians who are part of the student’s education. Heckel and Holewinski said parent involvement is necessary, and they provide the resources for parents to support their child, as well as a network of other parents doing the same with RVA staff.

“You wouldn’t think that in a virtual setting, you know, that you would get to know each other as well as you do,” she said. “I think that and that and the opportunities for activities, we’ve really become like a family.”

