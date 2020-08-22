Advertisement

Bucks race out to big halftime lead, beat Magic 121-107 to take 2-1 series advantage

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, (WSAW) -The Bucks led by 27 points at halftime and never looked back to defeat the Orlando Magic 121-107 in Game 3 of their first round matchup. Milwaukee takes a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Milwaukee was led by defending league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 35 points on just 14 shots. The Greek Freak added 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Khris Middleton showed signs of life after a slow start to the series, tallying 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Bucks can take a 3-1 series lead over Orlando in game 4 on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

Sports

Kuhl earns first win in 2 years as Pirates top Brewers 7-2

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018.

Sports

Friday night lights stay off, stadiums remain quiet

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Friday was supposed to be the first day of high school football in Wisconsin. Instead, that start has been delayed a month, leaving fields empty.

News

Champion water-skier works with locals ahead of competition

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
Ski team members practice ahead of barefoot competition

Latest News

Sports

Bucks beat Magic 111-96 to even series at 1-1

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Milwaukee is back on track after an ugly game 1 loss.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Yelich homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Twins 9-3

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee’s four homers, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Sports

Maeda’s no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT
|
With his move to Minnesota, Kenta Maeda welcomed the opportunity to be a full-time starter and finally be done dabbling in the bullpen.

Sports

Rapids native, Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel tears Achilles

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Rapids native and current Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles in practice on Tuesday, according the sources. He is expected to miss the 2020 season.

Sports

Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in NBA playoff opener

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 on Tuesday in the playoff opener of the NBA’s pandemic-altered season.