Bucks race out to big halftime lead, beat Magic 121-107 to take 2-1 series advantage
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORLANDO, (WSAW) -The Bucks led by 27 points at halftime and never looked back to defeat the Orlando Magic 121-107 in Game 3 of their first round matchup. Milwaukee takes a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Milwaukee was led by defending league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 35 points on just 14 shots. The Greek Freak added 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Khris Middleton showed signs of life after a slow start to the series, tallying 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.
The Bucks can take a 3-1 series lead over Orlando in game 4 on Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.