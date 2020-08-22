Advertisement

Allergy season starts up, causing a variety of allergies

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the time when pollen levels rise for the final time, causing the fall seasonal allergies.

“We’re entering the final pollen season of the year, which is weeds and ragweed,” Dr. Todd Hostetler, an allergist for ENT Allergy and Associates in Wausau, said.

These symptoms are usually respiratory symptoms. Symptoms like runny nose, stuffy nose, and frequent sneezing are common. But that can lead to confusion for COVID-19.

“Some of the sinus symptoms overlap. Some of the coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath symptoms overlap,” Dr. Hostetler said.

That creates uncertainty for you- and doctors.

“There’s some patients that come in and we’re like, ‘you know what, we should get a COVID test too just to kind of check in to that,’” Dr. Hostetler said.

And you could also have both. The biggest difference between the two is a fever.

“COVID tends to cause a fever in people. Allergies alone don’t cause fever.,” Dr. Hostetler explained

Another allergy he has seen an increase in- is bee stings.

“This year, there’s been a lot of bee sting allergies coming in,” Dr. Hostetler said.

Bee stings increase this time of year as bees get more aggressive, and it can be dangerous. It can be life-threatening.

There is a cure for it though- as long as you seek medical attention right away.

“You really need to got the emergency room or a walk-in right away,” Dr. Hostetler said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawnmowers On The Racetrack

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lawnmowers On The Racetrack

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

The Difference Between Mail-In, Absentee Voting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Difference Between Mail-In, Absentee Voting

News

Covid Update 8/22/20

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Covid Update 8/22/20

News

Allergy Season Kicks Into Gear

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Search for Missing Man Continues

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Search for Missing Man Continues

News

Lawn mowers take to the tracks at Rivers Edge Campground

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Rivers Edge Campground hosted a lawn mower racing event on Saturday, which was put on by the Badger State Brothers of the Blade.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
There will be some sun the next few days, along with scattered showers or storms.

News

Lincoln County teen finds success barrel racing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A Lincoln County teenager has quite a track record in barrel racing. At 13 years old, she's beating kids and adults much older.

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.