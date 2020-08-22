Allergy season starts up, causing a variety of allergies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the time when pollen levels rise for the final time, causing the fall seasonal allergies.

“We’re entering the final pollen season of the year, which is weeds and ragweed,” Dr. Todd Hostetler, an allergist for ENT Allergy and Associates in Wausau, said.

These symptoms are usually respiratory symptoms. Symptoms like runny nose, stuffy nose, and frequent sneezing are common. But that can lead to confusion for COVID-19.

“Some of the sinus symptoms overlap. Some of the coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath symptoms overlap,” Dr. Hostetler said.

That creates uncertainty for you- and doctors.

“There’s some patients that come in and we’re like, ‘you know what, we should get a COVID test too just to kind of check in to that,’” Dr. Hostetler said.

And you could also have both. The biggest difference between the two is a fever.

“COVID tends to cause a fever in people. Allergies alone don’t cause fever.,” Dr. Hostetler explained

Another allergy he has seen an increase in- is bee stings.

“This year, there’s been a lot of bee sting allergies coming in,” Dr. Hostetler said.

Bee stings increase this time of year as bees get more aggressive, and it can be dangerous. It can be life-threatening.

There is a cure for it though- as long as you seek medical attention right away.

“You really need to got the emergency room or a walk-in right away,” Dr. Hostetler said.

