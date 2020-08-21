Advertisement

Wisconsin Democratic leaders stress the state’s importance in the November election

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before speakers took the virtual stage for the final night of the Democratic National Convention, several key Wisconsin democrats were joined by Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and X Ambassadors singer Sam Harris for a DNC pre-show.

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, hosted the event.

Several Wisconsin leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Governor Tony Evers, and Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke during the pre-show, and besides the obvious message they had to share with viewers, encouraging them to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the other message that was clear was Wisconsin’s importance in the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I’ve had the blessing to vote for president many, many times,” Governor Evers said during his pre-show address. “This is easily the most important election ever.”

Lieutenant Governor Barnes had a similar message.

“In about 75 days,” the Lieutenant Governor said, “the people of this state will quite literally determine the outcome of the most critical election of our lifetime.”

Senators Baldwin and Warren matched that message, Senator Baldwin saying in part “Not to put too much weight on everyone’s shoulders, but we have a job to do.”

“We need everyone to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” added Senator Warren.

Wikler wrapped up the DNC pre-show by encouraging Democrats to support not only the national campaigns but local elections, saying in part, “Tonight is the final night of the beginning of this battle.”

