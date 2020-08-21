Advertisement

Trump cabinet member rolls out hunting and fishing expansion in Green Bay

The rule opens up 2.3 million of acres at refuges and national fish hatcheries.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt waits to speak during the annual state of Colorado energy luncheon sponsored by the Colorado Petroleum council Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt waits to speak during the annual state of Colorado energy luncheon sponsored by the Colorado Petroleum council Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Trump cabinet member David L. Bernhardt visited Green Bay Friday to announce the roll out of a rule expanding hunting and fishing opportunities at national wildlife refuges in the country.

Bernhardt serves as U.S. Secretary of the Interior. He discussed the federal hunting and fishing land expansion at Smokey’s on the Bay, a fishing and tackle shop on Bay Beach Road.

The rule opens up 2.3 million of acres at refuges and national fish hatcheries. The rule is part of the Trump administration’s push to allow recreation on public land.

Hunters will have more access to National Wildlife Refuges and anglers will be able to sport fish at more National Fish Hatcheries.

Trump cabinet official announcement

FIRST ALERT: Trump cabinet member David L. Bernhardt is in Green Bay to make a "major conservation announcement."

Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Friday, August 21, 2020

CLICK HERE for more information on the expansion.

In 2019, the department opened 1.4 million acres of federal land for hunting and fishing.

The Department of the Interior is responsible for overseeing national parks, wildlife refuges, monuments and public lands.

U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) joined the secretary for the announcement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Study: neck gaiters offer little to no protection from water droplets escaping your mouth and nose

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The popular face covering is not very effecting in containing water droplets and possibly the coronavirus.

News

UWO receives multiple bomb threat calls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
No bombs were located. Police continue to investigate.

News

UW Regents approve budget with tuition-forgiveness program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a state budget request that would increase spending by 3.5% in each of the next two years, create a new program to cover the tuition of lower-income families and borrow up to $1 billion to mitigate losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

State extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills.

Latest News

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Lamb’s brown sugar glazed ham

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
Summer isn’t over yet, which means there is a lot of time to get out the grill and try a new recipe ; Lamb’s brown sugar glazed ham steak, pineapple, and green beans

News

Grilling With Sunrise 7: Friday, August 21, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Grilling with Sunrise 7 on Friday, August 21, 2020.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers & storms possible this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Scattered showers & storms are possible on Saturday.

News

Maple Grove open to detaching from Merrill

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Democrats emphasize the importance of Wisconsin in the upcoming election

Updated: 12 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Continued warm, storms possible this weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A good day to spend at the pool with a fair amount of sun. A chance of showers or storms late north.