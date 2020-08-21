Trump cabinet member rolls out hunting and fishing expansion in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Trump cabinet member David L. Bernhardt visited Green Bay Friday to announce the roll out of a rule expanding hunting and fishing opportunities at national wildlife refuges in the country.

Bernhardt serves as U.S. Secretary of the Interior. He discussed the federal hunting and fishing land expansion at Smokey’s on the Bay, a fishing and tackle shop on Bay Beach Road.

The rule opens up 2.3 million of acres at refuges and national fish hatcheries. The rule is part of the Trump administration’s push to allow recreation on public land.

Hunters will have more access to National Wildlife Refuges and anglers will be able to sport fish at more National Fish Hatcheries.

In 2019, the department opened 1.4 million acres of federal land for hunting and fishing.

The Department of the Interior is responsible for overseeing national parks, wildlife refuges, monuments and public lands.

U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) joined the secretary for the announcement.

