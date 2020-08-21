Advertisement

Maple Grove considers detaching from MAPS, joining Athens district

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fight to keep the Maple Grove Charter School in Hamburg continues with efforts to detach from the Merrill Area Public School District and attach to the Athens School District now in place.

“The townspeople are resolved to keep this school operating,” said Peter Fromm Wade, president of the Maple Grove Foundation, Inc. “This school’s been in existence, in its existing location since 1904. It’s highly important and dear to these people.”

Fromm says that passion was on display at a meeting hosted Thursday night at the Hamburg town hall to address the topic.

Two petitions have been formed, needing 50 percent of voters in the region of Hamburg that sends students to the Merrill School District, or 50 percent of property owners in the region, which Fromm says covers 18,000 acres.

Should one of those petitions receive the necessary signatures, the plan will then be brought to both school districts.

“I think it would be a solution for both the parents, children of Hamburg and the surrounding area attending Maple Grove Charter School and a solution for Merrill Area Public Schools to move forward in the process of their strategic plan,” Fromm said. “And it would be a very good benefit and solution and augmentation to the Athens School District.”

Closing the charter school has been a topic of discussion for MAPS in recent years as the district has dealt with declining enrollment and the cost-effectiveness of keeping the school open.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.

