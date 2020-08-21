Grilling with Sunrise 7: Lamb’s brown sugar glazed ham

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer isn’t over yet, which means there is a lot of time to get out the grill and try a new recipe with Sunrise 7.

On Friday, August 21, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create an out of the box grilling creation. It’s a recipe that combines a savory cut of ham and a sweet summer glaze.

INGREDIENTS

pineapple slices

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 stick of butter (for the glaze)

1/4 stick of butter (for the green beans)

snapped green beans

salt & pepper

RECIPE

Melt 1/2 stick of butter and mix with the brown sugar. Place the ham steak and pineapple on the grill directly over the flame. With a basting brush, brush on the glaze directly onto the pineapple and ham steak. Be aware of flare ups on the grill as brown sugar has a tendency to burn. In another dish, melt your 1/4 stick of butter. Place the green beans on the grill as well and brush with melted butter. Add salt and pepper to taste. Flip the ham steak and pineapple once, warm thoroughly and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.